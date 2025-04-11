26/11 attacks shocked entire world; America supports India's pursuit of justice: US on Rana extradition

WASHINGTON: The 26/11 terror attacks shocked the entire world and America has long supported India's efforts to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice, the US has said, as Pakistani-Canadian Tahawwur Hussain Rana was extradited to India to face justice for his involvement in the Mumbai carnage.

On April 9, the United States extradited Rana, 64, to India "to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks," US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Thursday.

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism," she said.

"Rana is in India's possession and we are very proud of that dynamic," she said.

Bruce added that some people may not remember the attacks that resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world.

"I encourage you to look them up and to find out exactly how horrible this was in the importance of this situation today," she said.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said in a statement to PTI that Rana's extradition is a "critical step toward seeking justice" for the victims of the heinous attacks.

The DOJ spokesperson said that the US extradited the convicted terrorist and Pakistani-Canadian citizen to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

"Rana's extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks," the spokesperson said.

A team led by NIA authorities landed in India late Thursday with Rana who will now face justice in the country for his role and involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks carried out by Pakistan based LeT terrorists.

The multi-agency team from India had gone to the US and all paperwork and legalities to bring Rana back to India were completed.