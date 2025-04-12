Grilling of Rana focuses on ISI, Lashkar’s role

NEW DELHI: A day after Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused was taken out from his cell at the NIA headquarters to the interrogation room in the same building in the national capital on Friday. He was confronted with initial questions relating to his handlers in Pakistan, his funding and business partners, and sleeper cells in India with whom he was connected to, sources said.

Rana was asked to provide details about the visit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sajid Mir to India under the pretext of watching a cricket match and whether anyone accompanied Rana to the locations where he allegedly provided video footage to Mir.

Rana’s interrogation will take place on three counts, including establishing identity and his intent, attack and ISI nexus, and his links with LeT.

NIA investigators also wanted to find details of who all helped David Coleman Headley in India and who received money for it. Headley is one of the prime accused in the case.