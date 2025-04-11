Tahawwur Rana said 'Indians deserved it', sought Pakistan’s top award for 26/11 terrorists: US DOJ

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana allegedly said the "Indians deserved it" and commended the nine LeT terrorists killed during the attack, suggesting that they should be given "Nishan-e-Haider', Pakistan's highest gallantry award, according to the US Department of Justice.

The US on Wednesday extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

"Rana's extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

India alleges that Rana facilitated a fraudulent cover so that his childhood friend Headley, a US citizen born Daood Gilani, could freely travel to Mumbai to conduct surveillance of potential attack sites for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

After the attack, Rana allegedly told Headley, one of the main conspirators of the assault, that the "Indians deserved it", the statement said.