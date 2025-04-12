Rahul Gandhi on mission to cleanse Gujarat Congress; suspensions, strategic sidelining on table

AHMEDABAD: In a fast-unfolding power play, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently landed in Gujarat and held intense closed-door sessions with party cadres and top brass.

It was not just another flyby visit -- Gandhi lit the fuse with a barbed metaphor, labelling state leaders either 'race horses' driving momentum or 'wedding horses' fit only for display.

The analogy wasn’t a rhetorical flair -- it was a warning shot.

Sources say Rahul is on a mission to remove the ceremonial deadwood and rally the doers, determined to reignite Congress’s fading fire in Gujarat.

During the recent CWC and national convention meetings, he reportedly compiled a confidential list -- distinguishing those who lead from those who loaf.

Suspensions and strategic sidelining are now firmly on the table.

With the list in hand, the countdown for a political storm in the Gujarat. Rahul will return to Gujarat on April 15–16, in his second visit in a fortnight, signalling a sharpened and sustained focus on the state unit.