CPI moves SC challenging constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Left party has filed a writ petition through its general secretary D Raja, in which it has contended that despite the opposition from the masses, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Centre without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (formed to review the Bill) and the other stakeholders.

The plea filed through advocate Ram Sankar in the top court said the Amendment Act, published on April 5 following the assent of the President, substantially curtails the autonomy of the Waqf Board and fundamentally transforms the framework of the Waqf Act, 1995.

"It vests unchecked authority in the Central government over the administration of the Waqf Board, thereby infringing upon the rights guaranteed under Articles 25,26, and 29 of the Constitution," the CPI said.

Earlier, several petitions were filed in the top court challenging the legislation on various grounds.

Recently, actor-politician and TVK president Vijay challenged the legislation.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna, is scheduled to hear on April 16 more than a dozen petitions, including the one filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf law.

Besides the CJI, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan are part of the three-judge bench set up for hearing the petitions, according to the apex court website.