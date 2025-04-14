Fresh clashes erupt in Bengal as police block anti-Waqf Act protesters; Mamata appeals for peace

Amid fresh clashes during protests over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed people not to fall prey to provocation, and stressed that though everybody has the right to demonstrate peacefully, they should not take the law into their hands.

"Everybody has the democratic right to stage a peaceful protest with permission. I will request people not to take the law into their own hands. To protect the law, we have custodians and do not need any demon," the CM said while inaugurating a skywalk close to the Kali temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata.

"Please do not indulge in non-religious activities in the name of religion," she said.

Mamata's comments came following fresh clashes between the police and the supporters of Indian Secular Front (ISF) at Bhangor in West Bengal's South 24 Pargana.

The clashes, which allegedly led to multiple injuries and destruction of police vehicles, erupted as the police prevented ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act protest rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

According to police sources, the rallyists were stopped near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where a large number of ISF workers had gathered from Bhangar as well as neighbouring areas such as Minakhan and Sandeshkhali. A huge contingent of police was posted at the site.

Tension escalated when the crowd attempted to break through police barricades, leading to a clash between the two sides.

"Some police vehicles were set on fire by the protesters and a few police personnel were injured when the agitators attacked the law enforcers," a senior police officer said.

Eyewitnesses said police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, as the rally at Ramlila Ground didn't have proper police permission, leading to at least one ISF worker sustaining a head injury.