Situation in violence-hit Murshidabad returning to normal: Police

KOLKATA: The situation in violence-hit Murshidabad in West Bengal is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to return, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said efforts to restore peace and stability in the affected areas are underway.

"Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes. Both Malda and Murshidabad district administrations are working closely to ensure the safe return of those who had fled," he said.

He stressed the importance of stopping the spread of rumours to prevent further unrest.

"So far, 210 arrests have been made. I urge people not to believe rumours and to verify information. Rumour-mongering must stop if we are to maintain peace," he added.

Three people were killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad since Friday.