Supreme Court objects to Allahabad High Court's rape victim 'invited trouble for herself' observation

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to the Allahabad High Court judge's recent remarks in a rape case where it has said that the rape victim herself "invited trouble," the Supreme Court on Tuesday cautioned judges against making such kind of inappropriate observations against the complainant.

The apex court made these remarks while hearing a suo motu cognizance case initiated by it in a different matter in which the Allahabad HC had on March 17 held that acts of grabbing a child victim's breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama did not constitute the offence of rape or attempt to rape.

During the course of the hearing on Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, observed that it was the judges discretion to grant bail to accused keeping in view the facts and circumstances of each case, but cautioned judges of such kind of unwarranted observations or remarks against the complainant.

“There is another order now by another judge. Bail can be granted, but why make such kind of comments? What is this discussion that she herself invited trouble etc. Judges should be more careful when saying such things especially on this side (bench)," the top court added.