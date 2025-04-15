Varanasi gang-rape: Senior IPS officer transferred for alleged investigation lapses

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police has removed senior IPS officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Varuna Zone Chandra Kant Meena from the case of gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl by 23 people in Varanasi.

The action was followed after the intervention of Prime Minister Modi during his 50th visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on April 11.

Immediately after landing at the Varanasi airport, the PM questioned the senior district administration and police authorities of Varanasi about the gang rape incident and the action taken against the culprits.

He was briefed by the Varanasi Police Commissioner and other senior officials including the DM and Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Expressing strong dismay over the handling of the case, the PM had instructed the authorities concerned to initiate the strictest action against the perpetrators.

He also asked officials to ensure that such incidents were not repeated in the future.

Subsequently, Inspector General (Personnel), Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, issued the letter ordering the removal of 2018-batch IPS officer Chandra Kant Meena from the post of DCP, Varuna zone in Varanasi and posting him to the office of Director General of Police (DGP) in Lucknow.