AAP Punjab chief Arora slams Congress leader Bajwa for personal attacks, challenges him to debate

CHANDIGARH: The AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora on Wednesday slammed leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for personal attacks and challenged him to an open debate. This follows the statement by Bajwa on Tuesday, warning Arora to watch his words and recalling a past incident that happened in his family.
Arora termed the recent controversial remark by Bajwa alleging that 50 bombs had entered Punjab, out of which 18 had already exploded and 32 were still pending, as reckless and politically motivated, aimed at creating panic among the people of Punjab.
Arora said that such statements, if based on credible information, demand immediate cooperation with law enforcement and intelligence agencies. He criticized Bajwa for refusing to share the source of his information with Punjab Police and intelligence officials who visited him for clarification.
"If Bajwa has access to classified information related to national security that even intelligence agencies lack, it is imperative for him to disclose the source. However, he has failed to do so, citing contradictory excuses," said Arora. He highlighted Bajwa’s inconsistent claims, where he alternately attributed his statements to newspaper reports and unnamed personal sources. "Such baseless claims, without evidence, are highly irresponsible and undermine the public's trust in political leadership," added Arora.
Addressing Bajwa's personal comments against him, Arora dismissed the allegations of engaging in below-the-belt politics. "I have never indulged in personal attacks or frivolous politics. My statements have always been rooted in issues concerning Punjab's safety and welfare. When Bajwa resorted to personal remarks, it was clear he was diverting attention from the real issues," said Arora.
He again referred to a 2014 letter by former CM Capt Amarinder Singh to Sonia Gandhi, which alleged links between Bajwa and drug smugglers and terrorists. "Bajwa should explain why such allegations were made against him by his own party's leader," said Arora.
Arora also revisited incidents from the 1990s involving a Khalistan Liberation Force terrorist Manjit Singh Kadian. "Bajwa should recall the revelations made during the interrogation of this terrorist, including conspiracies to target top Congress leaders and officials, and the connections to explosive-laden vehicles. These matters were covered by a national magazine in their investigative stories, and Bajwa must explain his association with such events," he said.
Arora demanded that Bajwa provide credible information to the Punjab Police if he genuinely possesses it. "If you have no such information, why mislead the people of Punjab and create unnecessary panic? Apologize to the public for your reckless remarks," said Arora.
Arora openly challenged Bajwa to a public debate, offering him the choice of time, date and platform. "I will expose the truth behind your statements within five minutes," he said.