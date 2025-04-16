AAP Punjab chief Arora slams Congress leader Bajwa for personal attacks, challenges him to debate

CHANDIGARH: The AAP's Punjab chief Aman Arora on Wednesday slammed leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for personal attacks and challenged him to an open debate. This follows the statement by Bajwa on Tuesday, warning Arora to watch his words and recalling a past incident that happened in his family.

Arora termed the recent controversial remark by Bajwa alleging that 50 bombs had entered Punjab, out of which 18 had already exploded and 32 were still pending, as reckless and politically motivated, aimed at creating panic among the people of Punjab.

Arora said that such statements, if based on credible information, demand immediate cooperation with law enforcement and intelligence agencies. He criticized Bajwa for refusing to share the source of his information with Punjab Police and intelligence officials who visited him for clarification.

"If Bajwa has access to classified information related to national security that even intelligence agencies lack, it is imperative for him to disclose the source. However, he has failed to do so, citing contradictory excuses," said Arora. He highlighted Bajwa’s inconsistent claims, where he alternately attributed his statements to newspaper reports and unnamed personal sources. "Such baseless claims, without evidence, are highly irresponsible and undermine the public's trust in political leadership," added Arora.