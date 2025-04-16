NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Murshidabad incident, forms panel to probe ‘molestation’ of women

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of the West Bengal incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) announced setting up an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged molestation and displacement of women during the recent communal violence in Murshidabad.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar took suo motu cognisance of the incident and will visit the affected areas to assess the situation and meet victims, the statement said.

Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, during protests against the amended Wakf Act. At least three people were killed and several injured in the violence.

In the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, numerous women were allegedly molested during the violence.

The violence forced hundreds of women to flee their homes, with many crossing the Bhagirathi river to seek shelter in neighbouring Malda district, the commission said.

“This follows reports of several women enduring horrific molestation during communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, Murshidabad district. The violence has led to the exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda."

"These women have been torn from their homes, living in fear and uncertainty, facing unimaginable trauma and loss,” the statement added.