NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Murshidabad incident, forms panel to probe ‘molestation’ of women

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of the West Bengal incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) announced setting up an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged molestation and displacement of women during the recent communal violence in Murshidabad.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar took suo motu cognisance of the incident and will visit the affected areas to assess the situation and meet victims, the statement said.
Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, during protests against the amended Wakf Act. At least three people were killed and several injured in the violence.
In the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, numerous women were allegedly molested during the violence.
The violence forced hundreds of women to flee their homes, with many crossing the Bhagirathi river to seek shelter in neighbouring Malda district, the commission said.
“This follows reports of several women enduring horrific molestation during communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, Murshidabad district. The violence has led to the exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda."
"These women have been torn from their homes, living in fear and uncertainty, facing unimaginable trauma and loss,” the statement added.
The four-member committee, headed by the NCW chief, will also include Dr. Archana Majumdar, Member of the NCW, and Dr. Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary of the NCW, to support the inquiry and ensure a thorough investigation.
They members will arrive in Kolkata on April 17 and proceed to Malda the next day to meet the affected women and families displaced by the violence in Murshidabad.
The committee will also hold meetings with the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of Malda, along with other relevant authorities.
On April 19, the committee will visit violence-affected areas in Murshidabad, including Shamsherganj, Jaffarabad, and other impacted locations.
“During the visit, the team will interact with local victims, their families, and also meet with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad,” the statement added.
“The Committee will investigate the circumstances that led to the incident and evaluate the response and measures taken by the concerned authorities. It will engage with the victims, their families, officials, and other relevant individuals to gather facts and suggest remedial measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Committee is empowered to hold meetings at times and locations it deems appropriate and will regulate its own procedure,” it added.