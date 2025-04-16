SC to hear pleas against appointment of CECs, ECs under 2023 law on May 14

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 14 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan fixed the date after advocate Prashant Bhushan urged the bench to accord urgent hearing in the matter.

Bhushan, appearing for a petitioner NGO challenging the appointment process, said the issue was covered by the Constitution bench verdict of 2023.

Justice Kant told Bhushan that the court will take up the matter on May 14 by cancelling a special bench matter on the said date.

Bhushan said though the matter is listed in the business of the day of the bench, they are urging the court to take it on top of the board.

Justice Kant said the bench will be taking several part-heard matters involving land acquisition on Wednesday.

On March 19, the top court had fixed April 16 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of the CEC and election commissioners under the 2023 law.