Tejashwi says Bihar CM face to be decided by grand alliance

Asked repeatedly about the opposition’s CM face, Yadav responded, “I don’t know why you all are worried about the CM face; we will talk among ourselves and decide. Things will become clear; you all should not worry about it.” He had recently announced in Bihar that he is that face, sparking speculation whether the Mahagathbandhan constituents consented to it.

Tejashwi Yadav also strongly criticised the Modi government, accusing it of treating Bihar step-motherly despite being in power for a prolonged period. Lamenting Bihar’s continued economic backwardness, he said, “Bihar is still the most economically backward with the lowest per capita and farmers’ incomes but the highest migration rate. We all in the Mahagathbandhan want to fight the upcoming elections for state legislative assembly on real issues.”

Raw deal for Bihar

