Defence Secretary concludes UK Visit, both sides reaffirm to deepen defence ties

NEW DELHI: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh concluded a two-day visit to London from April 16–17, 2025, leading a high-level Indian delegation for the annual bilateral defence dialogue with the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday said, “During the visit, he co-chaired the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting with Mr David Williams, Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence.”

Both sides reviewed the evolving regional and global geopolitical landscape and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening defence ties. The discussions were held in the context of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in 2021 and the Roadmap to 2030, which continues to steer cooperation between the two nations.

The Defence Secretary also interacted with the UK’s National Security Adviser, Mr. Jonathan Powell, with talks focused on expanding tri-service military engagements and strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ defence industries.

Addressing participants at the India-UK Defence Industry Roundtable, organised by the UK India Business Council, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted the growing capabilities of Indian start-ups across key defence domains such as naval systems, drones, surveillance, defence space and aviation. He encouraged UK companies to explore partnerships with these agile innovators, noting their potential to deliver cost-effective and cutting-edge solutions.

The Defence Secretary also said that India is working closely with the UK Ministry of Defence to develop an Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to guide future industry engagement. He invited UK firms to invest in India’s dedicated Defence Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where they can take advantage of state-level incentives and a rapidly evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem.