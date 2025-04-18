Defence Secretary concludes UK Visit, both sides reaffirm to deepen defence ties

NEW DELHI: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh concluded a two-day visit to London from April 16–17, 2025, leading a high-level Indian delegation for the annual bilateral defence dialogue with the United Kingdom.
The Ministry of Defence on Friday said, “During the visit, he co-chaired the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group meeting with Mr David Williams, Permanent Under Secretary of State for Defence.”
Both sides reviewed the evolving regional and global geopolitical landscape and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening defence ties. The discussions were held in the context of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in 2021 and the Roadmap to 2030, which continues to steer cooperation between the two nations.
The Defence Secretary also interacted with the UK’s National Security Adviser, Mr. Jonathan Powell, with talks focused on expanding tri-service military engagements and strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ defence industries.
Addressing participants at the India-UK Defence Industry Roundtable, organised by the UK India Business Council, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted the growing capabilities of Indian start-ups across key defence domains such as naval systems, drones, surveillance, defence space and aviation. He encouraged UK companies to explore partnerships with these agile innovators, noting their potential to deliver cost-effective and cutting-edge solutions.
The Defence Secretary also said that India is working closely with the UK Ministry of Defence to develop an Industrial Cooperation Roadmap to guide future industry engagement. He invited UK firms to invest in India’s dedicated Defence Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where they can take advantage of state-level incentives and a rapidly evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem.
Bolstering India-UK Defence Ties
As reported by TNIE, the year 2024 marked significant progress in bilateral defence and strategic discussions between India and the United Kingdom. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh became the first Indian Defence Minister in 22 years to visit the UK, leading a high-level delegation in January.
This visit focused on discussions regarding defence, security, and industrial cooperation. The last visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the UK was in January 2002, when George Fernandes held the position.
UK’s Carrier Strike Group HMS Prince of Wales is planned to be on a long duration deployment in the Indian Ocean during which it will be making a port call to India and exercise with the Indian Navy warships.
The India-United Kingdom bilateral partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2021 with a ten-year (2030) Roadmap. The 2030 Roadmap that includes commitments to deepen cooperation on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.
The 2030 Roadmap envisions India and the UK are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries. "Our 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connections between our people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves the lives and livelihoods of our citizens; enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy and health that acts as a global force for good," says the vision document.