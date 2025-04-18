India slams Bangladesh for remarks on Murshidabad violence: ‘Protect rights of own minorities’

NEW DELHI: India on Friday slammed Bangladeshi officials for their remarks on violence in West Bengal and asked Dhaka to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities instead of indulging in "virtue signalling".

"We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free," he said.