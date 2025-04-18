ISMA lowers sugar production forecast for 2024-25 amid upheaval caused by US tariff

NEW DELHI: The Indian Sugar Bio-Energy and Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has significantly reduced its final forecast for sugar production in the sugar year 2024-25, compared to previous projections.

ISMA now estimates that total sugar production will be 254.97 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), which is a decrease of almost 10 LMT from last month's projection. At the start of the sugar crushing season, the industry body had initially predicted around 280 LMT of sugar production. This higher estimate led the government to permit exports of 10 LMT.

This newspaper earlier reported that this year sugar output would be reduced by over 60 LMT.

The earlier estimation of reduced production, along with the government’s decision to allow sugar exports, has caused some concerns among policymakers. Additionally, the imposition of tariffs by the United States has resulted in turmoil in the global market and a crash in crude oil prices. This has reduced demand in the ethanol blending market, where sugar syrup is a key component.

Experts suggest that, given these recent developments, the decreasing sugar market prices may render Indian sugar uncompetitive in the international market.

Meanwhile, ISMA gave optimistic outlook for the 2025-26 Sugar season due to positive forecast of southwest monsoon by both Indian Meteorological Department and private weather agency Skymet.

Favourable monsoon forecast would encourage better sugarcane planting for the 2025–26 states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“A favorable agro-climatic environment, supporting a healthy sugarcane crop and robust production potential for the 2025–26 season. The crushing season is anticipated to begin as per schedule in October 2025, ensuring adequate supply position,” it said.