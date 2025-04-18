West Bengal Governor heads towards Malda, likely to visit violence-hit Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting him to postpone his visit to the violence-hit Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday left for Malda where he is likely to meet the victims of the riot who fled there.

"I am going to the field," Bose told reporters while leaving for Malda on Friday morning.

A senior official at the Raj Bhavan said that Bose might also be visiting Murshidabad after Malda.

"The HG will also review the situation there (in Murshidabad) himself. He may also visit those affected by the violence," the official told PTI.

Three persons were killed in communal violence in the Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district having a Muslim majority population during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11 and 12.

Several people fearing for their lives fled to the neighbouring Malda district and have taken shelter there.

Paramilitary forces, along with the state police, have been deployed in the riot-affected areas of the district, from where 274 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in vandalism and rioting.