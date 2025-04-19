UP CM Yogi to welcome US Vice President JD Vance in Agra during India visit

LUCKNOW: United States Vice-President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and children, are set to embark on a four-day trip to India commencing from April 21. The family will explore India's cultural landmarks before engaging in political meetings at Delhi.

The US Vice-president will land at Jaipur on Monday night, April 21. After immersing themselves in the cultural richness of Rajasthan for two days, Vance and his family will visit Agra on April 23 to witness the beauty of the monument of love, the Taj Mahal. The US V-P will then proceed to Delhi for bilateral talks.

As per the sources, Uttar Pradesh government and Agra district administration are preparing for the US V-P's visit.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to welcome the US V-P in Agra on Wednesday. UP Tourism minister Rajveer Singh is already in Agra to supervise the arrangements for the dignitary’s visit.

Prior to the visit of the US V-P, a special contingent of US commando force is expected to land in Agra on Tuesday, April 22.

Moreover, Taj Mahal will be closed for public three hours in advance of the visit of US V-P keeping in view the security concerns.