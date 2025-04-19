UP CM Yogi to welcome US Vice President JD Vance in Agra during India visit

LUCKNOW: United States Vice-President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and children, are set to embark on a four-day trip to India commencing from April 21. The family will explore India's cultural landmarks before engaging in political meetings at Delhi.
The US Vice-president will land at Jaipur on Monday night, April 21. After immersing themselves in the cultural richness of Rajasthan for two days, Vance and his family will visit Agra on April 23 to witness the beauty of the monument of love, the Taj Mahal. The US V-P will then proceed to Delhi for bilateral talks.
As per the sources, Uttar Pradesh government and Agra district administration are preparing for the US V-P's visit.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to welcome the US V-P in Agra on Wednesday. UP Tourism minister Rajveer Singh is already in Agra to supervise the arrangements for the dignitary’s visit.
Prior to the visit of the US V-P, a special contingent of US commando force is expected to land in Agra on Tuesday, April 22.
Moreover, Taj Mahal will be closed for public three hours in advance of the visit of US V-P keeping in view the security concerns.
As per the sources of Agra administration, the US Vice-President and his family will stay on the premises of Taj Mahal for about one hour. The monument will be opened for public only after the US delegation leaves the ITC Mughal hotel in Agra for Delhi.
The state government and district administration are making preparations to give a glimpse of the diverse culture of this part of the country by organising cultural programmes all along the route from Kheriya Airforce base to ITC Mughal hotel, said the senior officials.
The official sources claimed that the intelligence agencies have already taken positions in Agra. A special contingent of US Commandos will reach Agra by two special planes on April 22.
The US commandos will take positions at Taj Mahal and adjoining monuments and buildings including Agra Qila, Mehtab Bagh and other locations. There would a round the clock monitoring from drone.
Moreover, the district administration is making the arrangements to decorate the entire route through which the US delegation would pass during their stay in Agra.