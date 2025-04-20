'Emotional talks' underway: Sanjay Raut on Raj, Uddhav rapprochement buzz

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there has been no announcement of an alliance between his party and the MNS, but claimed "emotional talks" between the two are going on.

Talking to reporters, Raut also said Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has not set out a precondition for rapprochement with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president and his cousin Raj Thackeray.

"There is no announcement of an alliance. Currently, emotional talks are going on," Raut said.

"They (Raj and Uddhav) meet at family events. They are brothers," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar - recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday - that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena.

The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

MNS' Mumbai president and party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, however, said people were reading too much into the remarks made by Raj Thackeray.

He said the election tie-up is a distant step and the Sena (UBT) must back the MNS in its agitation for Marathi language and people.

Raj and Uddhav have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.