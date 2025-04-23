Governement asks airlines to ensure no surge in Srinagar airfares; Airlines to operate additional flights

SRINAGAR: After the deadly militant attack on tourists at J&K’s Pahalgam left 26 tourists and two locals dead, civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route and airlines will also be operating additional flights to the city.
Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday.
The Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.
The additional flight from Srinagar to Delhi would leave Srinagar airport at 11:30 and Srinagar to Mumbai flight would lead at 12:00 noon
“Booking for these flights are now open,” Air India announced. It stated that all other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule.
“Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors,” Air India announced.
Both the airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.
Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday.
Naidu also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with relevant authorities.
"As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar -- two to Delhi and two to Mumbai -- have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs," the release said.
Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.
The attack has caused fear among the tourists and many of them are planning to return back to their homes.
Baisaran, which is also known as mini Switzerland, can only be reached on foot or through horses. There is no motorable road to the tourist destination.
Two foreigners, one each from UAE and Nepal have also been killed in the attack.
Among the dead tourists include Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and Karnataka businessman Manjunath Rao, who was from Shivamogga.
(With inputs from PTI)