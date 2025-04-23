Governement asks airlines to ensure no surge in Srinagar airfares; Airlines to operate additional flights

SRINAGAR: After the deadly militant attack on tourists at J&K’s Pahalgam left 26 tourists and two locals dead, civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route and airlines will also be operating additional flights to the city.

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

The additional flight from Srinagar to Delhi would leave Srinagar airport at 11:30 and Srinagar to Mumbai flight would lead at 12:00 noon

“Booking for these flights are now open,” Air India announced. It stated that all other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule.

“Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors,” Air India announced.