Mundra port drug haul case: NIA opposes bail plea of accused businessman, says funds used in terror activities of LeT

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday in the Supreme Court opposed the bail plea of a Delhi-based businessman held in the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case and said the proceeds of sale were used for funding terror activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar, who ran popular clubs in the national capital and was arrested by the agency in August 2022, in what is termed as the biggest drug haul in the country.

"These are front people of the organisation but the blood of innocent people who lost their lives in terror attacks is also on their hands," additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati said.

Bhati, appearing for the NIA, said it was a test case of sending narco consignment (heroin) to India, disguised as legal imports in the form of semi-processed talc stones (a raw material having wide range of applications).

"The said semi-processed talc stones were heroin laden stones, which were imported to India in the name of newly opened proprietor firms and shell companies, which showed these heroin laden semi-processed talc stones as a business commodity," the NIA said in an affidavit.

On September 12, 2021, some containers arrived at Mundra Port from Afghanistan via Iran, filled with bags full of semi-processed talc stones.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence checked the containers on September 13, 2021 and some of the bags were found to contain heroin, eventually leading to the recovery of 2988. 21 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore.

Investigators later found that it was the sixth and last consignment which was intercepted.

Several people, including Afghan nationals, were arrested in connection with the case.