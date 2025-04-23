Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul Gandhi speaks with HM Shah, J&K CM; says families of victims deserve justice

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation.

Gandhi asserted the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.

"Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

Received an update on the situation," the former Congress chief, who is on a US visit, said in a post on X.