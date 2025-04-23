SC asks Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Congress MP Vivek Tankha to amicably settle defamation case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha to amicably settle the defamation case lodged against the union minister and two other BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh, by lawyer Vivek Tankha.

Asking both Chouhan and Tankha to amicably settle the defamation case, a two-judge bench of the top court led by Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal, said, "Please do not make us hear this case. Let us close it. Both of you sit together and settle this."

During the course of a brief hearing, the apex court asked the senior lawyers Mahesh Jethmalani and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chouhan and Tankha to sit together and settle the defamation case.

Congress leader Tankha in his defamation complaint has alleged that Chouhan, BJP state president V D Sharma and former minister Bhupendra Singh carried out a "coordinated, malicious, false and defamatory" campaign against him for political mileage by accusing him of opposing OBC reservation in the 2021 panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The allegations were vehemently rejected by Chouhan and others.