Supreme Court exempts Shivraj Singh Chouhan from personal appearance in defamation case

Chouhan had approached the Supreme Court challenging a 25 October order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had refused to quash the defamation case against him.

Tankha's complaint, filed in a trial court, alleges that Chouhan, Sharma, and Singh carried out a "coordinated, malicious, false and defamatory" campaign against him during the run-up to the 2021 Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh. He claims the BJP leaders falsely accused him of opposing OBC reservations in the elections for political gain.

On 20 January 2024, a special court in Jabalpur decided to examine Tankha’s plea under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and summoned the three BJP leaders.