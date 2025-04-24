Pahalgam attack a leaf out of Pakistan army chief’s ‘jugular vein’ remarks

BENGALURU: The Pahalgam killings was a planned attack by Pakistan sponsored terrorists. It is a leaf out of Pakistan army chief Asim Munir’s recent speech in which he described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

“The timing of the Pahalgam attack cannot be a matter of sheer coincidence. It was timed around the visit of US Vice President JD Vance,” author of ‘Poles Apart: The Military & Democracy in India and Pakistan,” Aditya Sondhi told this newspaper.

He further said the “messaging behind the terror attack is to challenge the Indian government’s narrative on return of normalcy in J&K. The Pakistan army will always keep the Kashmir pot boiling for their own legitimacy and relevance. If Kashmir normalises, the Pakistan military establishment risks becoming redundant.”.

The Resistance Front (TRF) – a front of the Pak-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) – which was founded after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, has claimed responsibility for the massacre of 26 civilians, which they claimed “were not ordinary tourists.

They were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies including the Intelligence Bureau, Research & Analysis Wing, the Indian Navy and other government departments. This group was being facilitated by New Delhi to analyse the ground situation,” TRF said in a social media post.