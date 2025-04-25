Odisha begins process to deport Pakistani nationals from state

BHUBANESWAR: Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's direction to all states, the Odisha government on Friday started the process of deporting Pakistanis residing in the state, a top police official said.

The direction came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists, including one from Odisha, were gunned down on April 22.

"So far, 12 Pakistani nationals have been identified staying in Odisha either on long-term visas (LTVs) or short-term visas (STVs) in different districts," DGP YB Khurania said.

SPs have been directed to ensure the deportation of the Pakistani nationals from their jurisdiction, he added.

"They will have to leave the country within 48 hours of receiving the notices," Khurania added, noting that the order applies both to those with valid visas and to those whose visas have expired and are awaiting extension.

Shah dialled the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country, sources said.