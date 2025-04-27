Pahalgam aftermath: CDS briefs Defence Minister, Navy conducts Anti-ship firing exercises

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, visiting his residence to brief him on key military decisions taken following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The CDS acts as the Principal Military Advisor to the Defence Minister on all Tri-Service (Army, Navy and Air Force) matters.

The duties and functions of the CDS, among the others, also include heading the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in the Ministry of Defence and functioning as its Secretary, function as the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, and administering the Tri-Service organisations/agencies/commands.

On April 22, terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people around 2 pm. It stands as the deadliest attack in J&K since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Meanwhile, small arms fire continued along the Line of Control (LoC), adding to the region’s tension.