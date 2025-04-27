Pahalgam aftermath: CDS briefs Defence Minister, Navy conducts Anti-ship firing exercises

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, visiting his residence to brief him on key military decisions taken following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
The CDS acts as the Principal Military Advisor to the Defence Minister on all Tri-Service (Army, Navy and Air Force) matters.
The duties and functions of the CDS, among the others, also include heading the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in the Ministry of Defence and functioning as its Secretary, function as the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, and administering the Tri-Service organisations/agencies/commands.
On April 22, terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people around 2 pm. It stands as the deadliest attack in J&K since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.
Meanwhile, small arms fire continued along the Line of Control (LoC), adding to the region’s tension.
"On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire.", informed the Army sources.
Pistol, Carbine, Rifle, Light Machine Gun (LMG), Medium machine Gun (MMG), and Rocket Launchers among the small arms being used.
Also, the Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike
"Indian Navy stands Combat Ready Credible and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow.", said Navy Post the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55.
The Major step was taken to suspend the Indus water treaty which remained functional since 1960.