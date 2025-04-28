26/11 Mumbai attack: NIA court extends Tahawwur Rana's custody for 12 more days

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended by 12 more days the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh extended Rana's custody on NIA's request after his previous 18-day remand got over.

Rana was produced in court with his face covered amid tight security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Rana had to be confronted with various evidences, including "voluminous documents" which required his further interrogation.

The probe agency also apprised the judge in an in-chamber proceeding about its investigation in the last 18-days since it was granted Rana's custody.

The NIA, represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann, accused Rana of not cooperating in the investigation.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority represented Rana.