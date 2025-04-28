'Cheap politics': J-K CM Omar Abdullah says will not cite Pahalgam terror attack to push for statehood

JAMMU: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not use the Pahalgam terror attack as an opportunity to press for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that he does not believe in "cheap politics".

Abdullah also announced a dedicated helpline for local students studying outside the Union Territory so that they can register their concerns in the hour of need for timely government intervention.

"The security in Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the UT's elected government. But I will not use this occasion to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood now? I do not believe in cheap politics."

"Should I have no value for the 26 lives lost and go to the Centre demanding statehood now?" Abdullah said, winding up the discussion on a resolution passed on the Pahalgam terror attack in the legislative assembly during a one-day special session here.

He was referring to some members in the House who demanded statehood restoration to defeat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have talked about statehood (with the Central government) in the past and we will continue to talk about it in future, but not right now.

This time there will be no politics on anything including statehood and business rules except condemnation of the terror act and expressing solidarity with the families who lost their kin.

Curse be on me if I go to the Centre and push for statehood at this moment," the chief minister said.