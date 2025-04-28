Delhi Court reserves order on NIA plea for 12 more days of custody of Tahawwur Rana

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on a plea of the National Investigation Agency seeking custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana for 12 more days.

Rana was produced before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh on expiry of his 18-day NIA custody amid tight security and with his face covered.

The judge is likely to pronounce order shortly.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are likely to represented the National Investigation Agency in an in chamber proceeding.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana.

The court remanded Rana to NIA custody for 18 days.