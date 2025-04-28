Military incursion by India is imminent, claims Pakistan defence minister

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday claimed that a military incursion by India appeared imminent, following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.
Speaking to Reuters in Islamabad, Asif said, “We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken.”
He added that India’s rhetoric in the aftermath of the attack had intensified and that the Pakistani military had briefed the civilian government about the possibility of military action from New Delhi.
India has blamed the attack on The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and claimed that preliminary investigations had identified two of the attackers as Pakistani nationals.
Islamabad has denied any involvement and called for an impartial, international investigation.
Asif also reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the use of nuclear weapons, saying that the country would resort to its strategic arsenal only in the event of an existential threat.
“Pakistan is on high alert and it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if there is a direct threat to our existence,” he told Reuters.
The attack in Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir's Anantnag district,one of the deadliest on civilians in the region in recent years has sparked massive public outrage and brought the already strained India-Pakistan relationship to a diplomatic standoff.