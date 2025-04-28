Military incursion by India is imminent, claims Pakistan defence minister

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday claimed that a military incursion by India appeared imminent, following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

Speaking to Reuters in Islamabad, Asif said, “We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken.”

He added that India’s rhetoric in the aftermath of the attack had intensified and that the Pakistani military had briefed the civilian government about the possibility of military action from New Delhi.