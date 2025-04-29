Pahalgam attack: Union home secretary chairs high-level security meeting

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and senior officers of two other security organisations, sources said.

The meeting was held amid the charged atmosphere following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Director General (DG) of Border Security Force Daljit Singh Chaudhary, DG of National Security Guard Brighu Srinivasan and DG of the Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera attended the meeting, the sources said.

Additional Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal Anupama Nilekar Chandra were among the other attendees in the meeting.

It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.