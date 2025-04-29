Hashim Musa, ex-Pakistan Army Special Forces soldier, prime suspect in Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Hashim Musa, one of two Pakistani terrorists identified by investigators in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is a former regular of Pakistan Army’s Para Forces, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Pakistan Army dismissed Musa from its ranks, after which he joined the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It is believed he infiltrated into India in September 2023, with his area of operation primarily in Kashmir's Budgam district, near Srinagar.

A source in the security establishment is of the view that possibly Musa was asked by Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) to join LeT and strengthen the terror outfit’s Kashmir operations.

Musa, a trained para commando is believed to be an expert in unconventional warfare and covert operations. Such trained commandos are generally expert in handling sophisticated weapons with ability to indulge in hand-to-hand combat having high navigation and survival skills, a senior security official said.

According to sources, Musa’s SSG background was revealed by one of the 14 Kashmiri Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who was interrogated by investigators as suspects of Pahalgam terror attack. These OGWs are suspected to have facilitated the required logistics for Pakistani terrorists and helped in the reconnaissance of the terror site.