Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor sectors

SRINAGAR: For the fifth consecutive night, Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army posts in many sectors at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir

"During the night of 28-29 April 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts in north Kashmir and Akhnoor sector in Jammu region," an army official said.

He said Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.

The border tension has escalated after April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

Since last five nights, there has been near daily cross border firing from small arms in many sectors at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Pahalgam attack, army placed its troops at the LoC in J&K on highest level of alertness to deal with any situation.

“The highest level of alertness means that troops have been directed to give befitting reply to any ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops. The troops have been directed not to hold back and respond effectively to foil all nefarious designs of the enemy,” an army official said.

With the border tension escalating after the Pahalgam terror attack, the border residents in many sectors along the LoC are cleaning and repairing their underground bunkers for their use in case the clashes become random and intense.

In some sectors at the LoC, the border residents are hurriedly harvesting the crops.