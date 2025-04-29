PMO directs Union Health Ministry to address non-payment of stipends to medical college interns, residents

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has directed the Union Health Ministry to take “appropriate action” addressing the non-payment of stipends by medical colleges to interns and residents.

As many as 60 medical colleges and institutions -- including 33 government institutions -- out of over 500 have failed to pay stipends to their undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents and senior resident.

Despite the mandate, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has yet to take against the institutes for the non-payment of stipends. In fact, the NMC has shifted responsibility to the states in which these institutions are located, claiming that the state governments must take action against erring institutions. The Union Health Ministry has also evaded the issue.

The PMO’s directive to the ministry came in response to an RTI filed by Kerala-based activist Dr K V Babu, who has been pursuing the matter for the past two years.

In the RTI reply, the PMO said that Dr Babu’s letter was received by the PMO on March 21 and has been forwarded “for action as appropriate” through the Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

“Redressal of grievance is under the purview of appropriate authority dealing with subject-specific. Therefore, the information sought relates to the authority concerned to which the complaint was forwarded,” the RTI reply, dated April 24, said.