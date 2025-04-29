'What steps is government taking?': Congress questions delay in return of BSF jawan held by Pakistan Rangers

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday asked the Centre what steps is it taking to secure the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, who inadvertently strayed to the Pakistan side of the border.

Pakistan Rangers apprehended Constable Sahu from a farming field along Punjab's Ferozepur on April 23.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said it has been six days since the Border Security Force (BSF) constable was detained by Pakistan Rangers.

"His family is anxiously awaiting answers. What steps is the government taking to secure his safe return," Khera asked in a post on X.