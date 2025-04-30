India steps up efforts to expose 'state- supported' Pakistan terrorism on global stage

NEW DELHI: As India launches a global diplomatic offensive, including at the United Nations, the government’s focus is on exposing Pakistan’s role as a state sponsor of terrorism—“one of the most dangerous and destabilising forces” in the world.
At the heart of this threat is a “military-intelligence establishment that has transformed soldiers into jihadist trainers, fueling decades of terror” across South Asia, sources said.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the government has been briefing various governments at different levels in its bid to build a broader coalition to put pressure on Pakistan.
“Pakistan’s track record in sponsoring, sheltering, and exporting terrorism is one of the most dangerous and destabilising forces in the world. For decades, its soil has been used as a launchpad for cross-border terrorism, insurgency, and extremist ideology,” sources pointed out.
The sources said that Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif admitting that “the country supported terrorist groups for more than three decades” is part of a pattern—similar to former President Pervez Musharraf conceding that “his forces trained militant groups to fight” in Kashmir.
“He confessed that the government turned a blind eye because it wanted to force India to enter into negotiations, as well as raise the issue internationally.”
On the broader point, the sources said countries need to understand the global ramifications of Pakistan’s actions. “A pattern of Pakistan-sponsored terror has emerged across the globe,” they said, citing attacks linked to its networks—including the bombings of Indian and U.S. embassies in Kabul (2008, 2011), the 2005 London attacks, and the 2024 concert hall massacre in Moscow. “In each of these cases, investigations have uncovered evidence of logistical or ideological support originating from Pakistani networks,” sources said, adding that it is time countries take urgent note and immediate action against these patterns.
“Pakistan hosts a network of terror training camps across provinces like Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (formerly NWFP), Waziristan, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
These camps, operated by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and transnational outfits like ISIS-Khorasan, serve as hubs for radicalisation, weapons training, and suicide mission preparation,” the sources said. “Former Pakistani Army personnel often assist in training, lending military expertise to enhance operational lethality.”
“What India has been saying has also been corroborated by other agencies and governments, including U.S. State Department reports and intelligence assessments,” the sources said. “The need to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is what we have been consistently telling all our interlocutors.”