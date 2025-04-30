India steps up efforts to expose 'state- supported' Pakistan terrorism on global stage

NEW DELHI: As India launches a global diplomatic offensive, including at the United Nations, the government’s focus is on exposing Pakistan’s role as a state sponsor of terrorism—“one of the most dangerous and destabilising forces” in the world.

At the heart of this threat is a “military-intelligence establishment that has transformed soldiers into jihadist trainers, fueling decades of terror” across South Asia, sources said.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the government has been briefing various governments at different levels in its bid to build a broader coalition to put pressure on Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s track record in sponsoring, sheltering, and exporting terrorism is one of the most dangerous and destabilising forces in the world. For decades, its soil has been used as a launchpad for cross-border terrorism, insurgency, and extremist ideology,” sources pointed out.