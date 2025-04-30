SC to hear on Thursday PIL seeking judicial probe into Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the horrific and brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a local guide on April 22.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, is slated to hear the PIL (Public Interest Litigation) on May 1, Thursday, according to the causelist.

The plea has been filed in the top court by three individuals: Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Kashmir, along with Fatesh Kumar Sahu and Vicky Kumar.

The matter is listed as item number 25 before the bench, and the hearing is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.

The plea seeks a direction from the apex court to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. It also requests that the Supreme Court direct the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to ensure the protection of other tourists in Kashmir.

According to reports, 25 tourists and one local guide were killed when four to five terrorists allegedly opened fire on them in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. The Resistance Force (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the alleged terror attack.