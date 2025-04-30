Tourism stakeholders criticise Kashmir’s decision to close 48 tourist spots for security audit

SRINAGAR: The recent decision to temporarily close 48 offbeat tourist destinations in Kashmir for security audit following the Pahalgam terror attack has drawn sharp criticism from tourism stakeholders, who fear it will tarnish the Valley’s image and deter potential travellers.

“The decision to close 48 tourist destinations in Kashmir by the government is very unfortunate,” said prominent hotelier and J&K Hoteliers Club president Mushtaq Chaya. “Closure of 48 tourist spots will send a very bad message outside and those tourists who were planning to visit Kashmir will now hesitate to travel to the Valley.”

The government’s move comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and a local pony handler. The incident has triggered heightened security concerns and led to a comprehensive review of safety at tourist locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials stated that the closures are temporary and aimed at ensuring the security of visitors.

The 48 destinations fall across eight districts, Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Pulwama, and include picturesque but lesser-known spots such as Yousmarg, Tosamaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Naranag and Astanmarg Viewpoint.

Some prominent locations closed in north Kashmir include Gurez, Bangus Valley, Baba Reshi and Kaman Post, areas that had only recently opened to tourists due to the improved security situation in the region. In Srinagar, the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, along with Badamwari, Rajouri Kadal, Aali Kadal, Faqir Gujri and parts of Dachigam National Park, are among the 15 places affected.