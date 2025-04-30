Tourism stakeholders criticise Kashmir’s decision to close 48 tourist spots for security audit

SRINAGAR: The recent decision to temporarily close 48 offbeat tourist destinations in Kashmir for security audit following the Pahalgam terror attack has drawn sharp criticism from tourism stakeholders, who fear it will tarnish the Valley’s image and deter potential travellers.
“The decision to close 48 tourist destinations in Kashmir by the government is very unfortunate,” said prominent hotelier and J&K Hoteliers Club president Mushtaq Chaya. “Closure of 48 tourist spots will send a very bad message outside and those tourists who were planning to visit Kashmir will now hesitate to travel to the Valley.”
The government’s move comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and a local pony handler. The incident has triggered heightened security concerns and led to a comprehensive review of safety at tourist locations across Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials stated that the closures are temporary and aimed at ensuring the security of visitors.
The 48 destinations fall across eight districts, Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Pulwama, and include picturesque but lesser-known spots such as Yousmarg, Tosamaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margan Top, Naranag and Astanmarg Viewpoint.
Some prominent locations closed in north Kashmir include Gurez, Bangus Valley, Baba Reshi and Kaman Post, areas that had only recently opened to tourists due to the improved security situation in the region. In Srinagar, the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, along with Badamwari, Rajouri Kadal, Aali Kadal, Faqir Gujri and parts of Dachigam National Park, are among the 15 places affected.
In central Kashmir, Yousmarg, Tosamaidan and the rapidly emerging Doodpathri destination have been closed. In the south, tourist attractions like Aharbal, the Sun Temple in Kehribal, Verinag, Sinthan Top and Margan Top have also been affected.
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Secretary General Sajad Kralyari said the closures have created a negative atmosphere, resulting in a wave of cancellations. “Closure of 48 tourist spots has added to the negativity and might lead to further cancellations,” he said. “The officials have told us that after security clearance, these tourist spots will again be thrown open.”
Despite the setbacks, Kralyari remained hopeful. “Major tourist destinations including Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Dal Lake, Boulevard and Mughal Gardens are open. Ninety percent of tourists visit these places only,” he said. “There have been about 80–90 percent cancellations. We are hopeful of revival of tourism again. We are receiving queries again.”
He also credited the warm response of locals and celebrity actor Atul Kulkarni’s recent visit for helping to restore confidence in Kashmir’s safety. “The hospitality displayed by the Kashmiri people after the Pahalgam terror attack and celebrity Atul Kulkarni’s visit to Kashmir has sent a message outside that Kashmir is safe. We are hopeful that tourism will again pick up in the Valley,” he added.
The Pahalgam attack has sparked massive outrage in the region. For the first time in over three decades of militancy, a complete shutdown was observed across the Valley against the killings of civilians. People also took out rallies and protests denouncing the violence.