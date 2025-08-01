24 days, 20 dead, tanker still hangs: CM orders action, removal operation begins at Gambhira Bridge

Among the missing is Vikram Singh Padhiyar from Narsinghpura village, whose body remains untraced. Authorities also managed to retrieve 3 trucks and a motorcycle from the riverbed.

The lone surviving vehicle, the tanker that now hangs mid-air has become symbolic of the government’s inefficiency. Owned by Shivam Roadlines, a 12-year-old Ankleshwar-based company, the tanker has not only drawn nationwide attention but also deepened the woes of its owner.

Ramashankar Indra Bahadur Pal, the owner of Shivam Roadlines, expressed helplessness over the bureaucratic delays. He told local media few days back, “We’ve been running pillar to post, but officers from Anand blame Vadodara, and Vadodara blames Anand. One officer even joked that the truck will be retrieved only when a new bridge is built." Another official, he said, proposed bringing in the Army to airlift the tanker, but no action followed. “We’re sitting on a loan of Rs 45 lakh. If this continues, we’re finished,” he added.

Now, with the CM’s intervention, a team of over 10 experts equipped with full safety gear has been deployed at the site On Friday. The entire responsibility has been entrusted to the Anand Collector, and drones are being used to ensure safe execution of the high-risk operation.

Whether this move can salvage the state government’s image remains to be seen, but for now, the bridge continues to stand as a grim reminder of lives lost, responsibilities delayed, and a tanker that just won’t come down.