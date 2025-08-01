Just changing minister's portfolio will not save Fadnavis govt image: Sanjay Raut on Kokate's shunting

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said changing a minister's portfolio will not save the image of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, and all "tainted" cabinet members must go.

Raut's remarks came after NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate, who is under fire over a video of him playing an online rummy game on his mobile phone in the legislative council, was shifted from the agriculture ministry to the sports and youth welfare department.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the opposition will continue to push for the resignation of all "tainted" ministers and claimed there will be a cabinet reshuffle soon.

"Merely changing the portfolio will not save the image of the government. There is no use in whitewashing. I can confidently say that the (tainted) ministers have to go. This is a temporary arrangement," he said.