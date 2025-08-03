Land 'illegally' owned by Assam CM to be distributed among poor after Congress comes to power: Gaurav Gogoi

"Unlike the loot and injustice under the Himanta Biswa Sarma regime, Congress is preparing to bring a new government based on progressive land policies and economic development," Gogoi said.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh said the people of Assam now seek change through elections.

"They are yearning to be freed from the misrule of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has become synonymous with authoritarianism and corruption. Today, not just in Assam but across the nation, every citizen, including children and women, bears a debt burden of Rs 50,000 per head.

"To rescue the country from this unstable economic condition, people are demanding change, and in Assam too, the Congress, under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, is preparing to form the next government by defeating Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2026," he added.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats are likely in March-April next year.

The Extended Executive Meeting decided that starting in September, the Congress will intensify its organizational activities and begin a series of campaigns against BJP's alleged corruption.

Gogoi also accused both the Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma governments of deceiving people with false promises, having failed to implement the various reports and suggestions by different committees.

He noted that the Extended Executive Meeting saw participation from representatives of various communities across Assam and included long deliberations on protecting the rights and interests of indigenous people.

Following these discussions, economic and political resolutions were adopted.

These include comprehensive proposals to reform the economy, rescue indebted Assam, create employment, and ensure inclusive and equitable development for all citizens.