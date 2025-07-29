'Inhuman': Massive eviction drive launched in Assam's Golaghat; over 1500 Muslim families affected

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday launched a massive eviction drive targeting over 1500 Muslim families residing at Uriamghat in Golaghat district and cleared 11,000 bighas of land, which the administration claimed they had encroached upon.

Authorities deployed a large number of police and forest protection force personnel, along with over 150 excavators. A senior forest department official told TNIE that 'more than 20 per cent' of the land was cleared.

A majority of the "settlers" had vacated the place after receiving notices from the government. Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who was at the site, told the media that shops and houses, built in the reserve forest areas, were demolished.

"We gave police protection. There are also forest protection force personnel. We received the support of locals. Law and order situation is under control," Singh said.

"A lot of the illegal settlers had left the place over the past few days after receiving notices. It was explained to them that they cannot stay inside the reserve forest anymore. They were convinced," he further said.

Stating that the area is sufficiently secured, he said the drive would continue. An estimated 15,000 people, mostly Muslims, were affected by the drive. Vast swathes of the land had betel nut plantations.

"Around 2,000 families are living in those areas. Out of them, notices were served to about 1,500 families, who illegally settled here. The remaining families are forest dwellers and have certificates from the Forest Rights Committee (FRC)," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The families whose houses are being demolished belong to the Muslim community, while those having FRC certificates are from Bodo, Nepali, Manipuri and other communities, he added.

"Around 80 per cent of the families who had received notices have already vacated their illegal settlements in the last few days. We are only demolishing their homes," the official added.