PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Droupadi Murmu amid buzz over VP poll and cabinet reshuffle

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation that the Vice Presidential election may be held soon following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The back-to-back meetings of the top government functionaries have triggered speculation about an impending cabinet reshuffle or a key political move linked to the Vice President’s post. While no official details of the meetings were shared, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially in light of the ongoing Parliament deadlock and other pressing national issues.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” In another post, it added: “Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”