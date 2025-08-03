PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Droupadi Murmu amid buzz over VP poll and cabinet reshuffle

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation that the Vice Presidential election may be held soon following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
The back-to-back meetings of the top government functionaries have triggered speculation about an impending cabinet reshuffle or a key political move linked to the Vice President’s post. While no official details of the meetings were shared, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially in light of the ongoing Parliament deadlock and other pressing national issues.
In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” In another post, it added: “Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”
The Prime Minister’s meeting comes amid the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. Shah’s meeting, meanwhile, gains significance as the Rajya Sabha prepares to take up the statutory resolution passed by the Lok Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Manipur beyond August 13.
Though such meetings are often described as courtesy calls—especially following foreign visits—the presence of both leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan within hours has intensified talk of significant political developments.
Adding to the context is international pressure: US President Donald Trump recently announced a 25 percent tariff on Indian exports and hinted at penalties over India’s continued trade with Russia.
According to sources, a major cabinet reshuffle could follow the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concludes on August 21 and the Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9. This could involve the removal of a few of the ministers in the government and new faces could be taken on board in the government. Key ministries including Finance, External Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, and Petroleum and Natural Gas may see new appointments, sources added.