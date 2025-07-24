Centre to extend President's rule in Manipur for six more months, Amit Shah to move resolution in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday move a resolution in Rajya Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months.

The extension will take effect from August 13.

"That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025," a Rajya Sabha Parliamentary bulletin said on Thursday.

Manipur was placed under President’s Rule after the BJP failed to reach a consensus on a successor to N. Biren Singh, who had resigned as Chief Minister on February 9.

He stepped down just a day before his government was due to face a no-confidence motion and a critical floor test.

The resignation followed nearly two years of ethnic violence in the state, beginning in May 2023, and came amid increasing pressure from the opposition, which had been demanding Singh’s removal.

In April, 21 ruling NDA MLAs from the state wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah, demanding the immediate installation of a “popular government.”

In their letters, they said the people of Manipur had welcomed President’s Rule with high expectations, but there had been no visible actions to restore peace and normalcy.

“There is a strong apprehension among the common people that the violence may reoccur. Many civil society organisations have come out openly against the imposition of President’s Rule. They have been demanding the installation of a popular government in the state,” the MLAs wrote jointly.

The ethnic violence has left over 250 people dead and displaced 60,000 others. A majority of them are still taking shelter in relief camps.