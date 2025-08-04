Jharkhand declares three-day mourning for Shibu Soren

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Government has declared three days of state mourning following the demise of JMM founding patron Shibu Soren on Monday morning.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, all government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, and all government-organised events will be suspended during this time. The national flag will also be flown at half-mast throughout the state for the duration of the mourning period.

Sources indicated that Soren's mortal remains will be transported from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi to his official residence in Morhabadi, Ranchi, on Monday evening.

On the morning of August 5, the body will be moved to the JMM party office, where workers and supporters can pay their final respects. Afterward, the former Chief Minister's body will be taken to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, where a state honors tribute will be held.

The final rites for the leader, who was a champion of the separate Jharkhand state movement in the 1970s, will be performed later on August 5 at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district.