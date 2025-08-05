NDA passes resolution praising PM Modi, armed forces for Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

In his speech, Modi noted that August 5 was a historic day as Article 370, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on this day.

The NDA government has followed the Constitution in its true spirit, he added.

The prime minister also praised Home Minister Amit Shah and noted that he has become the longest-serving incumbent in the ministry, sources said.

In a swipe at the Opposition, he said it must be wondering if it erred by seeking a debate on Operation Sindoor.

A resolution was passed praising Modi's leadership and the armed forces' "unmatched courage and unwavering commitment" during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

Three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders were killed in a July 28 encounter code-named 'Operation Mahadev' on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024.

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', senior leaders of the BJP and its allies joined in felicitating Modi.

The government has asserted that it military attack on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 brought the neighbouring country to its knees.