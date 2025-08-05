Parliament adjourned for the day as Opposition protests continue over Bihar SIR

Parliament saw yet another washout on Tuesday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid loud protests from the Opposition.

Opposition MPs continued to demand a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a move they allege is politically motivated.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were first adjourned around 11:30 am and 11:45 am, and resumed briefly at 2 pm. But soon after, the Upper House was adjourned for the day after passing two statutory resolutions, including one to extend President’s Rule in Manipur by six months.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the resolution amid heavy sloganeering. The House adopted the motion for the “continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th Feb '25 in respect of Manipur… for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025.”

The Lok Sabha had passed the same resolution on July 30.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha cleared its first bill of the Monsoon Session - legislation to provide Scheduled Tribe reservation in the Goa Assembly. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the bill. The bill had been pending since it was introduced exactly a year ago on August 5, 2024. Despite the ongoing protests, it was passed by a voice vote.

Soon after, proceedings were adjourned for the day as Opposition protests continued.