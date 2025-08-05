Parliament adjourned for the day as Opposition protests continue over Bihar SIR

Parliament saw yet another washout on Tuesday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid loud protests from the Opposition.
Opposition MPs continued to demand a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a move they allege is politically motivated.
The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were first adjourned around 11:30 am and 11:45 am, and resumed briefly at 2 pm. But soon after, the Upper House was adjourned for the day after passing two statutory resolutions, including one to extend President’s Rule in Manipur by six months.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai moved the resolution amid heavy sloganeering. The House adopted the motion for the “continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th Feb '25 in respect of Manipur… for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025.”
The Lok Sabha had passed the same resolution on July 30.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha cleared its first bill of the Monsoon Session - legislation to provide Scheduled Tribe reservation in the Goa Assembly. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the bill. The bill had been pending since it was introduced exactly a year ago on August 5, 2024. Despite the ongoing protests, it was passed by a voice vote.
Soon after, proceedings were adjourned for the day as Opposition protests continued.
Earlier in the day, both Houses paid tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and tribal leader Shibu Soren, who died on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness.
Before both the houses met for the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NDA parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Library Building amid a continued deadlock in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
At the same time, the INDIA bloc leaders met in the Opposition Leader’s office and planned to protest near Makar Dwar, demanding the withdrawal of the SIR.
Since the Monsoon Session began on July 21, Parliament has barely functioned, barring a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
The logjam continues over the Opposition’s protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. The INDIA bloc alleges the move is aimed at deleting names of voters likely to support them and benefit the BJP-led NDA.
Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of "vote theft". A charge the poll body has strongly denied, calling the revision a routine nationwide exercise to update voter lists.