BJP to file contempt plea over Priyanka Gandhi’s comments on SC observation in Rahul case

The BJP said on Wednesday it would file a contempt petition against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her recent remarks following the Supreme Court's observation concerning Rahul Gandhi.

BJP MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra alleged that Gandhi’s public comments amounted to contempt of court.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "She has committed contempt of court by making so many statements before the media. Therefore, we are going to file a contempt petition against her because she has been making such irresponsible statements without knowing what the Court intended to say. The petition will be filed by the Bar and the lawyers. The public of this country will not tolerate such irresponsible statements."

Mishra’s remarks came a day after Priyanka defended her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following the top court's observation over his comments on the Army in the context of India-China border issue.

On Tuesday, after the court’s remarks, Priyanka said the issue was being misinterpreted and emphasised that Rahul holds the Indian Army in the highest regard.

"They do not decide who a true Indian is. It is the job of the Opposition Leader, it is his duty to ask questions to challenge the Government. My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So, it is a misinterpretation," she said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had pulled up Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on the Indian Army, made in the context of a 2022 clash in the Yangtse region of Arunachal Pradesh.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih expressed disapproval of Gandhi’s remarks, questioning how he knew that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, and stated that a true Indian "would not say this."

Justice Datta said, "How do you get to know that China occupied 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory? What is the credible material? If you are a true Indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across borders... can you say all this?"

Gandhi had made the remarks on December 16, 2022 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he had said: "People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."

"But the Indian press doesn't ask a question to them about this. Isn't it true? The nation is watching all this. Don't pretend that people don't know," he added.