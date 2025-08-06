Kharge writes to RS chairman to allow discussion over SIR, citing past rulings by Chair

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday cited past rulings by the Chair to urge Deputy Chairman Harivansh to allow a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and asserted that it is of fundamental importance to our democracy.

In his letter to the deputy chairman, Kharge said that on July 21, 2023, the then chairman of the Rajya Sabha had given a ruling that "...this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction...".

The Congress president said the Chair had added that "this one restriction" relates to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court in the discharge of his ties...except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the judge...".